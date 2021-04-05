32 C
Ikpeazu mourns civil society activist, Innocent Chukwuma

Governor Ikpeazu Okezie has mourned the passing of Nigeria’s frontline civil society leader, Innocent Chukwuma who died after being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia.

Ikpeazu said he received the news of Chukwuma’s sudden demise with shock and sadness.

According to him, ”It is even more saddening recalling how the Late Mr Chukwuma in collaboration with Prof Paul Nwulu secured funding for the 1st Aba Urban Development Summit held at the advent of our administration.

”He also led several initiatives to intervene and support our Government’s Made in Aba project, including the 3 months Made in Aba advert shown on several international and  local channels including the CNN. Under his leadership, Ford Foundation supported the provision of recurrent access to finance project for the Aba leather sector in collaboration with @BOINigeria

”He was always in support of the Aba recovery program of our administration and  will sorely be missed by the Government & people of Abia State.”

Ikpeazu prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest & give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

