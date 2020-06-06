28 C
Buhari re-appoints Danbatta as NCC EVC

By Angela Nkwocha

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of
Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice-Chairman/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Danbatta’s re-appointment was based on the recommendations of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami.

Information on the re-appointment was contained in a Press Statement by the Spokesperson to the Minister, Uwa Suleiman.

According to the statement, Dambatta was reappointed in an effort to consolidate on the gains made in the telecommunications sector, in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy.

While wishing Prof. Danbatta the best, the minister encouraged him to significantly improve on the overall performance of the Commission as well as ensure that adequate mechanisms are put in place to facilitate the implementation of all policies of Federal Government through the Ministry.

Furthermore, the minister enjoined him to ensure that the interests of telecommunication consumers, Nigerians and investors are adequately protected.

