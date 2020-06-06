Nigeria, India intensify bilateral defence co-operation

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Nigeria and India has held talks aimed at boosting Bilateral Defence Co-operation.

A press release from the Ministry of Defence said the relationship between both countries is entering a new phase of mutually beneficial arrangements and agreement at the Ministerial levels.

The press release was signed by Mohammed Abdulkadri, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Minister of Defence.

He said the talks held when the Minister of Defence Maj-Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd) hosted the Indian High Commissioner to NIgeria, Abhay Thankur on a courtesy call in his Office.

“The issue of bilateral interest which necessitated the interface between the representatives of the two Countries were discussed behind closed doors and were not made available to the media.

He said the meeting strategic to common interest of the two Countries was witnessed by Senior Military Officers and some Principal Personnel of the Ministry as we as the Indian Defence Adviser Colonel Cachin Dubey.

“It is on record that the two countries Armed Forces enjoy Defence co-operation in the areas of training and exchange of Military programmes as captured in the Memorandum of understanding.”