29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Four years on the Saddle: Bobboi and PEF

Ndigbo In APC, Announce Members Of Lagos State…

Our life and security are under threat, Igbo…

Rumpus in SSS over probe of Bayelsa Dep…

15th Anniversary: Ohanaeze holds colloquium on Apo Six

CBCN appoints Fr Alumuku KSJI’s Spiritual Director of…

Nnewi people in US send home palliatives

Ebonyi State receives over 4,500 applications for community…

Anambra inaugurates New COVID -19 Protective Care Centre…

N2bn Agric Loan: Court restrains Umahi’s panel from…

News

Nigeria, India intensify bilateral defence co-operation

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Nigeria and India has held talks aimed at boosting Bilateral Defence Co-operation.

A press release from the Ministry of Defence said the relationship between both countries is entering a new phase of mutually beneficial arrangements and agreement at the Ministerial levels.

The press release was signed by Mohammed Abdulkadri, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Minister of Defence.

He said the talks held when the Minister of Defence Maj-Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (Rtd) hosted the Indian High Commissioner to NIgeria, Abhay Thankur on a courtesy call in his Office.

“The issue of bilateral interest which necessitated the interface between the representatives of the two Countries were discussed behind closed doors and were not made available to the media.

He said the meeting strategic to common interest of the two Countries was witnessed by Senior Military Officers and some Principal Personnel of the Ministry as we as the Indian Defence Adviser Colonel Cachin Dubey.

“It is on record that the two countries Armed Forces enjoy Defence co-operation in the areas of training and exchange of Military programmes as captured in the Memorandum of understanding.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

FCC Lacks Balance, National Outlook – Legislative Expert

Editor

COVID-19: Gov. Lalong gives new directives on lockdown

Editor

Okwenna seeks support of the Anglican Church

Editor

NYSC punishes 72 corps members in Kano

Editor

Kano COVID-19 Fund Raising Committee Keep Receiving Avalenche Of Donations

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More