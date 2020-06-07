Olam Nigeria set to ramp up production to avert food crisis

By Adelola Amihere

In response to the call on famers by the Federal Government to scale up food production this farming season as a measure to ensure food security, Olam Nigeria has disclosed that it is set to embark on a massive agrarian drive that will cushion the effects that may arise from a post Covid-19 food crisis.

The company in a statement at the weekend, reiterated its commitment to ensuring food security as well as reduce the country’s food import.

“In furtherance of this resolve by the President, Olam Nigeria is pledging to continue its support in the fight to ensure food security and helping the country reduce its food imports by ramping up rice production through it’s over 5,000 hectare, fully mechanized large-scale rice farm that produces 2 crops a year for the Nigerian market.

“The company which operates two different integrated rice mills in Rukubi Doma, Nasarawa State and Amarava Agro in Kano State with production capacities of 120,000 tonnes respectively is committed to produce only local and home grown quality rice with the variants of Mama’s Pride and Mama’s Choice”.

It further disclosed that Olam is currently working with more than 20,000 direct Outgrower famers and sensitizing more farmers to plant Rice and handholding them with training and inputs in 5 states of Nigeria adding that “it is the biggest off taker of paddy rice from Nigerian farmers impacting livelihoods of more than 100,000 farmers directly and indirectly”.

As part of the efforts to support Nigeria’s fight against Covid-19, it gave out rice palliatives to women in its host communities as well as medical kits to the Rukubi Clinic in Doma, Nasarawa State.

“Apart from undertaking various other community support programs, enlightenment and educational campaigns in form of radio and tv jingles in local languages to stress the need for social distancing , wearing of masks as well as washing and rinsing of hands whilst ensuring they are all in line with Covid-19 protocols as espoused by WHO and NCDC”.