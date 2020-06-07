24.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NDDC Scam: Omo-Agege denies asking EFCC to investigate…

NDDC: N/Delta agitators back NASS over 40bn probe

Enugu APC moves for reconciliation

CSOs call for action to end flooding

Igbo APC caucus announces members of Lagos Exco

Groups urge FG to stop continuous pollution of…

Nigeria Belongs to Fulani : Don’t try our…

Air Component Operation HADARIN DAJI kill scores of…

ATCONextols Danbatta, Abdullahi for support to Minister, Communications…

Covid-19: Oganiru UmuadaAnambra State Lagos Branch distributes palliatives…

Business

Olam Nigeria set to ramp up production to avert food crisis

By Adelola Amihere

In response to the call on famers by the Federal Government to scale up food production this farming season as a measure to ensure food security, Olam Nigeria has disclosed that it is set to embark on a massive agrarian drive that will cushion the effects that may arise from a post Covid-19 food crisis.

The company in a statement at the weekend, reiterated its commitment to ensuring food security as well as reduce the country’s food import.

“In furtherance of this resolve by the President, Olam Nigeria is pledging to continue its support in the fight to ensure food security and helping the country reduce its food imports by ramping up rice production through it’s over 5,000 hectare, fully mechanized large-scale rice farm that produces 2 crops a year for the Nigerian market.

“The company which operates two different integrated rice mills in Rukubi Doma, Nasarawa State and Amarava Agro in Kano State with production capacities of 120,000 tonnes respectively is committed to produce only local and home grown quality rice with the variants of Mama’s Pride and Mama’s Choice”.

It further disclosed that Olam is currently working with more than 20,000 direct Outgrower famers and sensitizing more farmers to plant Rice and handholding them with training and inputs in 5 states of Nigeria adding that “it is the biggest off taker of paddy rice from Nigerian farmers impacting livelihoods of more than 100,000 farmers directly and indirectly”.

As part of the efforts to support Nigeria’s fight against Covid-19, it gave out rice palliatives to women in its host communities as well as medical kits to the Rukubi Clinic in Doma, Nasarawa State.

“Apart from undertaking various other community support programs, enlightenment and educational campaigns in form of radio and tv jingles in local languages to stress the need for social distancing , wearing of masks as well as washing and rinsing of hands whilst ensuring they are all in line with Covid-19 protocols as espoused by WHO and NCDC”.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

APMT acquires more cranes, invests N65bn in yard expansion, others

Editor

Unions back sack of TCN General Manager

Editor

Uncertainties driving divestments in petroleum sector – SPE

Editor

Job creation: NDE Empowers 6000 Youths, Women In Edo State

Editor

Recapitalisation: Cornerstone in comfortable situation, says MD

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More