Media group congratulates Danbatta on his reappointment as NCC boss

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

Digital Economy Media Support Volunteers (DEMS Volunteers), has congratulated the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, on his reappointment for another term of five years.

The group made up of Nigerian media professionals that are leading nationwide awareness/campaigns on Digital Economy, expressed the message of goodwill, in a press release, over the weekend.

The group said that, with President Muhammadu Buhari, reappointing Prof. Danbatta, following a recommendation by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, FNCS, FBCS, FIIM, shows a cordial working relationship that exists, between the Minister and Heads of Agencies under the Ministry.

In the congratulatory message to Prof. Danbatta, DEMS Volunteers’ Director General, Prince Stan Okenwa said: “We wish to congratulate you, on the renewal of your appointment, as the EVC of NCC, for another term of five years, thus, giving credence to your remarkable achievements in office”.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that your appointment is a testament to your commitment to excellent service delivery and has come at a very auspicious time, in our national life, post COVID-19.

The Director of Communications for DEMS Volunteers, Mr. Peter Oluka, also, said that the reappointment of the EVC, three months to the expiration of his first term in office, testifies to the overall impact of his leadership, at NCC and the telecom industry at large.

Mr. Oluka said: “Given the critical place of the telecoms sector, as an economic enabler and NCC, as a regulator per excellence in our dear country, we implore you, (the EVC), to use the opportunity of your re-appointment, to re-dedicate yourself to the task of consolidating the 8-point agenda you have set for the Commission and the industry.

“We, also, urge you, (the EVC), to improve on the growth recorded in recent times, especially, on broadband penetration, Foreign Direct Investments, (FDIs) and regulatory excellence, among others”.