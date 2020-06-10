13 die in Congo boat accident

At least 13 people have died in a boat accident on the waters of Lake Albert in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The incident occurred late Monday on the lake on the border with Uganda by the village Kaswa in the Mahagi region of the province of Ituri, regional administrator Ukumu Pierre Klaver said on Tuesday.

Klaver said the boat left from Uganda with 17 people on board. Two people have been rescued so far, and two are still missing.

The official said that he thought the boat capsized in strong winds.

A search was continuing.

Accidents occur repeatedly on the lakes of Congo and other countries in Africa as boats are often overloaded and poorly maintained.