26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

AFRPN condemns Floyd’s killing, seeks justice

2023: Why Tinubu must wade into APC crisis,…

Police rescue 6 kidnap victims in Kogi

June 12 should be a memorial, not democracy…

Democracy Day: Atiku drums support for electoral reforms

June 12: Buhari, APC destroying democratic tenets, says…

Alleged Okorocha loot: EFCC recovers, returns about N6…

Oshiomhole commends Akeredolu over management if I do…

2023: Why Tinubu must wade into APC crisis,…

Gov. Bagudu’s 5 years in office transformed Kebbi…

World

13 die in Congo boat accident

At least 13 people have died in a boat accident on the waters of Lake Albert in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The incident occurred late Monday on the lake on the border with Uganda by the village Kaswa in the Mahagi region of the province of Ituri, regional administrator Ukumu Pierre Klaver said on Tuesday.

Klaver said the boat left from Uganda with 17 people on board. Two people have been rescued so far, and two are still missing.

The official said that he thought the boat capsized in strong winds.

A search was continuing.

Accidents occur repeatedly on the lakes of Congo and other countries in Africa as boats are often overloaded and poorly maintained.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Trump vows to have a vaccine by the end of the year, mobilizing the military

Editor

China to provide urgent medical supplies to Italy amid fight against COVID-19

Editor

Sierra leone Parliament congratulates New ECOWAS Speaker

Editor

Putting the blame on others is bald-faced political blackmail

Editor

Hong Kong not to be weakness of China’s national security

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More