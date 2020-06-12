Why Abacha ‘saved’ Nigeria’s money abroad, by Al-Mustapha

*Fails to justify why it took him so long to come up with the alibi

*Failed to name those that consented to his claims

By Ralph Christopher

About 23 years after the death of Nigeria’s maximum ruler, Gen. Sani Abacha, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the dictator, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (rtd.) has claimed that the late dictator agreed with Emirs, Chiefs and VIPs before moving billions of naira now referred to as “Abacha loot” overseas.

According to him, the late maximum leader took the decision to avoid the effects of economic sanctions imposed on Nigeria, the administration of Late General Sani Abacha by the international community.

Al-Mustapha, disclosed this in a program aired on BBC Hausa, according to Vanguard.

Al-Mustapha said Abacha made the move because “there was a period Nigeria was to be sanctioned”, so there was a need to “keep money overseas so that Nigeria and Nigerians would not suffer, when the sanction was imposed on the country.”

“We gathered Emirs and Chiefs from the South and from the North, together with VIPs of that time, those in government and those not in government.”

According to him, “I’m saying this based on what I know and based on trust to Nigerians, their dignity and honor. ”

“We met at a place called Camp WU Bassey Officer’s Mess in the Brigade of Guards. It was there we deliberated on the threat to sanction Nigeria. Many decisions were made.”

“The meeting was also attended by the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Planning, the CBN, etc.”

“It is surprising…. you should know when a person is opening an account, it is that every person that will go to the bank for biometric capture.

“The person’s photograph will be taken, he will avail the bank with the required information, the source of the money, all these are requirements that must be met. The portfolio capital movement, also the time and date of the movement.”

“Have they ever seen where late Abacha appended his signature or thumbprint that the money belonged to him.?

“I’m surprised by the way Abacha is been blackmailed .”

“I am surprised because when he assumed leadership, Nigeria had less than 2 billion in the foreign reserve. Things were not organised. “.

“But within 4 years and 8 months, he did what was possible to raise it to over 9 billion dollars ”

“But after his death, all these billions vanished in 9 months.”

“The person that raised Nigeria’s image and enhanced security is now the subject of insult. But those who shared the money he left, are still alive and untouchable.”

Al-Mustapha failed in the interview to explain why he was just coming up with what is generally regarded as an alibi to corroborate the recent stand of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration that Abacha saved the money, referred to as Abacha’s loot.

He also failed to mention names of any of the officers he alluded to were at the meeting he quoted, nor the names of living or dead traditional ruler that gave approval for the actions he referred to.

Al-Mustapha also failed to state why it took him so long to come up with the story and why none of these were ever mentioned in Tue series of court cases in Abacha’s loot in the USA or elsewhere.

Recal that the federal government has recently been in a hurry to divert attention from the loot by claiming they were savings made by the late dictator on behalf of the country.