Crisis looms in Bauchi APC as party chairman gets suspension

From Adamu Shehu, Bauchi

Indication shows that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bauchi State crises looms as group of party stakeholders announced the suspension of Alhaji Uba Ahmed Nana as Chairman, alleging romance with present Governor Bala Mohammed, and inability to lead the party well.

The group led by Alhaji Ibrahim Ago, disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing newsmen in Bauchi.

They group also alleged that the election of Uba Nana as chairman was illegal because it bridged APC constitution and bye laws.

Ibrahim Ago said that, “I want to tell you that from today, Alhaji Uba Ahmed Nana seized to be our APC Chairman in Bauchi State and i am pleased to inform you that Alhaji Aminu Danborno has replace him as APC Chairman Bauchi State”

He further accused him for his inability to win the 2019 Governorship election, noting that, up to date the party has lost direction, focus and inability to challenges the wrong doings of the present administration.

While a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Salisu Barau Ahmad Ningi dismissed the purported suspension of the state party chairman, describing the action as political stupidity.

Alhaji Salisu who is the Publicity Secretary of Bauchi state APC Integrity Forum disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in the state said that the situation was nothing but a charade.

Salisu noted that, says their party APC is an institution which govern by procedures, rules and regulations adding that one or a group of people cannot just woke up and said that they have removed a leader who was elected by the Congress.

Alhaji Salisu who debunked rumours of crisis in Bauchi APC, said the architects of the purported suspension of Uba Nana were hired to create acrimony and disaffection within the party.

“The present Chairman was elected through a valid congress in 2018, and said anybody challenging the previous congress should wait until the end of his tenure, otherwise, such person can be said to be the most unfocused person.”

It could be recall that the party at ward level suspended Senator representing Bauchi North Senatorial district of Bauchi State, Adamu Muhammad Bulkachuwa, from the All Progressives Congress (APC), leaders of the Kafin Kuka /Tsakuwa/Kofar Gabas made the decision.

The party at the ward level on Tuesday announced the suspension of Senator Bulkachuwa from the party.

They alleged that the senator had been absent from his constituency since his inauguration as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, adding that he neither visited the district since the outbreak of COVID-19 nor provided any palliatives for his constituents, hence he should be suspended from the party.