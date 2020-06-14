29.7 C
Military repels attack on Monguno, kills 20 B/H fighters

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

A combination of Ground troops of Sector 3 and Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE have successfully repelled attack on Monguno town, Borno State by Boko Haram /Islamic State of West Africa terrorists.

Major General John Enenche Coordinator Defence Media Operations

Defence Headquarters, in a statement on Sunday said the terrorists suffered heavy casualties as they attempted to breach the Town on Saturday, 13 June 2020.

Enenche said 20 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters were neutralized and 4 of their gun trucks destroyed in the counter attack by the combined forces.
“The troops also captured some of the terrorists and their equipment.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria commends the Land component and Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE for the dexterity and professionalism exhibited during this operation. The troops are further encouraged to remain resolute and decisive in their ground and air offensives in the theatre,” he added.

