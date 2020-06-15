29.7 C
Health

3 –month- old rape victim suffers 3 multiple surgeries in Nasarawa

From Francis Nansak ,Lafia

A three-month-old baby, Rukayya, has been allegedly raped by an unknown individual in Adogi town of Lafia East Development area of Nasarawa State.

The victim is said to have suffered three multiple surgeries, but succor is yet to come her way.

The mother of the baby, Maimuna, revealed that, before the dastardly act was committed, her daughter was taken away from her when she was asleep.

According to her, the little girl was later found abandoned with blood all around her genital.

“I fell asleep only to wake up and Rukayya was nowhere to be found,” said Maimuna.

She, therefore, appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to help seek justice for her daughter and also assist in off setting the medical bills.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Uncle to Rukayya, Yusuf also confirmed that the victim was raped.

“No suspect has been arrested but human rights lawyers are willing to pick up the case,” said Yusuf.

Yusuf also disclosed that the parents of Rukayya have no money to feed themselves nor to pay for the surgery of Rukayya.

“Three surgeries have already been performed on Rukayya but she still won’t be able to excrete.

“The Plateau state Teaching Hospital in Jos helped to perform the surgery without depositing an amount,” Yusuf added.

As at the time of filing this report, Rukayya is still in the Plateau State Teaching Hospital where she is receiving treatment.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nasarawa State Command, Nansel Ramhan, said they are yet to get the report.

