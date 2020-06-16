27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Bayelsa Governorship: Supreme Court orders accelerated hearing of…

ROTATIONAL TEMPLATE AND GOVERNORSHIP CONTESTS IN ENUGU STATE:…

Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers accuse U.S. of misleading evidence…

Wike Played Major Role In “Killing” Governors’ Forum…

Nothing can stem people-to-people friendly ties between China,…

Environmental protection constantly enhanced for Mount Qomolangma

Internet diagnosis and treatment services flourish amid COVID-19…

Nongovernmental assistance conveys great love in COVID-19 response

How does China’s people-centric approach work?

Is deregulation of downstream petroleum sector expedient or…

Cover

Bayelsa Governorship: Supreme Court orders accelerated hearing of Alaibe’s appeal

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered parties in an appeal filed by Mr. Timi Alaibe in which he is challenging the election of Senator Duoye Diri as the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the February governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The five-member panel presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed asked the appellant and respondents to regularise their processes having withdrawn two applications pending before the court.

It would be recalled that shortly before the PDP primary election, Alaibe had dragged the party to Federal High Court, Port-Harcourt disagreeing with the election of 3-man delegates. Shortly after the court declined jurisdiction, he withdrew the case and participated, losing out to Diri.

After losing out in the primaries, Alaibe proceeded to the Federal High Court, Owerri, praying the court to nullify the primary election which Diri won.

Alaibe moved to the Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri. In May, 2020 the Appeal court dismissed his appeal that fresh PDP governorship primary election be conducted.

Dissatisfied with the decision of the Appeal Court, Alaibe approached the apex court where he’s praying the court to declare him the duly elected Governor of Bayelsa State.

The matter was, however, stalled as the court asked Alaibe’s lawyer, S.T. Ologunorisa, to regularize his processes, having withdrawn two applications which were not opposed by the lawyer to the defendant.

At Tuesday’s proceedings, counsel to the PDP and Governor Diri, Emmanuel Enoedem and Chief Chris Uche (SAN), said they were not in opposition to the application by the appellant to regularise his processes.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19 Update: Nigeria’s records Four deaths, as confirm cases increases to 493

Editor

Rivers govt to concentrate more on Agriculture

Editor

Police, Melaye feud over guns for criminals

Editor

Return stolen funds used to finance Buhari's 2015 election, PDP tells APC govt

Editor

FG delays Electricity tariff hike by three months

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More