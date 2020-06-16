APC crisis: Why Appeal Court upheld Oshiomhole’s suspension

*Good riddance to bad rubbish, says VON DG

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The Court of Appeal Division in Abuja on Tuesday advanced reasons why the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a unanimous judgement of a three-member panel of the appellate court presided over by Justice Eunice Onyemenan, the court held that the respondents in the appeal had the right to have instituted the suit at the lower court.

The court dismissed Oshiomhole’s preliminary objection challenging the territorial jurisdiction of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja.

Justice Onyemenan affirmed the decision of the FCT High Court which in March ordered the suspension of Oshiomole, barring him from parading himself as the national chairman of the party.

The court also withdrew Oshiomhole’s rights and privileges as national chairman of the party including his security details.

The appellate court premised its decision on the ground that Oshiomhole as the first appellant is based in Abuja while the APC headquarters is located in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

In the judgement on the second appeal delivered by Justice Mohammed Lamido, the court disagreed with the APC National Chairman and his party that their right to fair hearing was breached .

Justice lamido further said there was no basis for the two appellants to hold that they were denied fair hearing during proceedings at the Federal High Court in Kano.

He further held that the suspension of Oshiomhole from Ward 10 of Etsako Local Government of Edo State was ratified at the Ward , Local Government and State levels as required by law.

The appellate court equally held that the identity of those who suspended Oshiomole were not in doubt, because in there unchallenged affidavit, they made it clear that they were party members and officers of the APC, adding that the appeal lacks merit.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu has described the affirmation of the APC National Chairman as “good riddance to bad rubbish.”

While reacting to the outcome of the Appeal Court judgement on Tuesday, Mr. Okexhukwu said he had been vindicated over the membership status of Comrade Oshiomhole.

“It is good riddance to bad rubbish. He was playing God. One is vindicated, as I had maintained that Comrade Adams was no more a valid Chairman of our great party.

“That out of narcissism he glossed over his valid suspension by his Ward Executives and with the culture of impunity, failed to adhere to the provisions of APC Constitution.

“A man who lost his Ward, LGA and State Exco has no reason to remain chairman. The good thing is that his suspension will afford a golden opportunity for the leadership of our party to overhaul and reposition our great party along the core progressive tenets, as we enshrined during the merger in our constitution,” Okechukwu noted.