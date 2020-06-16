28.2 C
Army Varsity, Citadel of learning, Centre for Intellectual Excellence – Burutai

By Augustine Aminu, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff, Gen TY Buratai has said that the establishment of Nigeria Army University Biu is a remarkable milestone in promoting excellent civil-Military relations and one of the Nigerian Army’s major efforts in the pursuit of winning the hearts and minds of the society.

Buratai made the remarks on Tuesday during Senate Committee on Army Public Hearing to Consider the Bill for the Establishment of Nigerian Army University Biu.

The COAS while making a presentation at the occasion thanked members of the Senate Committee on Army for their contributions, unwavering interest and support in passing the bill for the establishment of the Nigerian Army University Biu (NAUB) stressing that the establishment of the university will surely address the critical need for education in different specialized fields.

He said, the university is equally positioned to provide necessary academic programmes to counter negative narratives and ideology of the terrorists.

According to Buratai “every eligible Nigerian, irrespective of geographical location, language, tribe or religion has equal opportunity to pursue academic learning in the university”.

In a press release by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, Gen. Yusuf expressed gratitude to the President and Commander -in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari for given the approval to establish the university in the year 2018.

The NAUB which is located in Biu LGA of Borno State has since been running courses in different academic fields. It is gradually becoming a citadel of learning and emerging Centre for academic and intellectual excellence.

The public hearing witnessed the participation of relevant stakeholders from National University Commission, Federal Ministry of Education, Ministry of Defence, Civil Society Organizations and the University Council among others.

