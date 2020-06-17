Edo: You are destroying democracy, PDP tells Oshiomhole, APC

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

As the governorship ambition of the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki hits a brick wall in the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the ruling party as a despotic platform; a soulless mob and political virus that has no interest in the wellbeing of Nigerians.

The PDP berated the APC leadership over its unwarranted tirade against River state Governor Nyesom Wike’s comments on the conduct of APC leadership, particularly in the exclusion of the incumbent governor from its primary election process.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday, the party noted that outbursts from APC leadership, under Adams Oshiomhole, does not reflect the views and opinions of majority of APC governors and democratically minded leaders in the APC, who according to the PDP, are completely averse to the unbridled impunity being exhibited by the national leadership of the party.

According to PDP, “such impunity, arrogance, egoism, recklessness and disdain for rules and order, which are symptomatic of crass incompetence and cluelessness, are at the root of the problems, which the APC, under the leadership of Adams Oshiomhole, has brought upon our nation.

“It is on record that the contemporary political, security and economic situation in our country has never been as bad as being experienced under the current APC leadership, which has brought nothing but confusion, acrimony, failures and impunity, within the ruling party and its government, leading to the perilous situations in our nation today”.

PDP stressed that Governor Wike’s position reflects that of most APC members, particularly in Edo state, adding that the Oshiomhole-led leadership has become so irredeemable in its arrogance that it cannot realize that it is standing alone, particularly, on all issues related to Edo state governorship election.

The party pointed out that it is not surprising that the APC leadership, having been exposed, would resort to hauling of invectives and tirades on Governor Wike and other democratically minded Nigerians.

The party cautioned that it would not accept any such venting of frustration by the APC on any of its governors or members.

The PDP said that the APC leadership should blame nobody but itself for its self-inflicted problems.