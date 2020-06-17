28.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

China stands firmly with African brothers, sisters in…

Rape in Nigeria worse than COVID-19 pandemic, says…

Full text: Xi Jinping’s speech at Extraordinary China-Africa…

Jubilation as ex-NASS deputy clark, Adelami joins Ondo…

Rivers Varsity Clears Bayelsa Deputy Governor of Alleged…

15-year-old mother dumps baby in Delta bush

Ten moments of Xi Jinping’s inspection tours

Canada’s support for Israel in the spotlight ahead…

Protesters attempt to gather at Chinese embassy in…

U.S unseals indictment charges of six Nigerians allegedly…

News

Rape in Nigeria worse than COVID-19 pandemic, says Minister

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The upsurge in rape cases and gender-based violence in Nigeria has been described as worse than the devastating Coronavirus.

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Fallen stated this on Wednesday during a visit by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) as part of 5-days of activism against rape and gender-based violence in the country.

Tallen said, “The rising cases of rape and gender-based violence in the country is disheartening. In fact, cases of rape has reached the level of a pandemic in Nigeria. It is worse than the coronavirus pandemic, that is to say, it is a pandemic within a pandemic.

“This is because women, especially children are being sexually violated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has occasioned a lockdown across the country.”

She, however, assured President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s commitment to combatting the menace.

“I want to assure that President Buhari is fully committed to the fight against rape and gender-based violence. When I presented a memo at the Federal Executive Council meeting last week, it was received with a unanimous response.
The minister noted that all States of the federation had been directed by the President to domesticate the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act and the Child Rights Act as part of concerted measures to curb the scourge.

On his part, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Mr. Tony Ojukwu, who led the awareness march to Mrs. Tallen, said, “The public outrage and horror on account of rape and other violent crimes against women and girls leading to the death of some of the victims has reached a horrifying and scary proportion in recent times.

“Rape and SGBV is a gross violation of human rights and a crime. It is a violation of the right to dignity, right to life, right to sexuality, based on discrimination. It is not only an abuse by the perpetrator, but also a violation when the responsible authority fails to take action to ensure redress and accountability to victims and survivors.

Rape and SGBV affects different categories of people, especially the most vulnerable like children, women, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and men. Rape and SGBV has devastating consequences not only on the victims or the survivors, but on the society therefore its effects are not only personal but socio-economic as well.

This calls for all hands to be on deck in order to address this pervasive crime in our society.

“Rape and SGBV is a gross violation of human rights and a crime. It is a violation of the right to dignity, right to life, right to sexuality, based on discrimination.

“It is not only an abuse by the perpetrator, but also a violation when the responsible authority fails to take action to ensure redress and accountability to victims and survivors.
“Rape and SGBV has devastating consequences not only on the victims or the survivors, but on the society therefore its effects are not only personal but socio-economic as well.

This calls for all hands to be on deck in order to address this pervasive crime in our society,” Ojukwu said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Committee to fashion blueprint on mgt & disposal of PCBs inaugurated

Editor

Self Reliance: Embrace Agriculture, Gawuna Urges Youths

Editor

COVID-19: Governor Bello Lifts Ban on Religious Congregations in Kogi

Editor

Otti felicitate with Abians on Easter, prays against coronavirus

Editor

COVID-19: Reactions trail demolition of two hotels in Rivers for flouting Govt order

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More