Product Authentication Mark not yet ready – SON

By Felix Khanoba

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has called on manufacturers and importers to ignore reports making rounds in some quarters on its purported launch of Product Authentication Mark scheme.

SON said it has not issued any ultimatum to manufacturers on the scheme as the product is still in the works and awaiting final approval.

A statement from the office of the Director General, Barr. Osita Aboloma, on Wednesday, said adequate notice will be given to stakeholders as usual before any new programme is introduced.

The Product Authentication Mark, according to the statement, is being conceived to empower consumers in taking informed decisions on the genuineness or otherwise of SON regulated products at the point of purchase.

It is also aimed at helping brand owners fight counterfeiting and adulteration of their products, as well as, improve market share and bottom line.

When introduced, according to SON, the programme is expected to complement existing quality assurance initiatives like the offshore Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP) for imported products, the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) for made-in-Nigeria products and the Electronic Products Registration Scheme for developing a database of products in Nigeria for traceability.

The statement assured stakeholders of SON’s commitment to promoting consumer safety, value for money, product competitiveness as well as ensuring a level playing field for locally manufactured and imported products, in line with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) requirements.