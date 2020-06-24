23.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

APC Crisis: Buhari backs Giadom

Nigerian Airforce deploys assets to back Operation WUTAN…

Don’t resort to violence, Amaechi warns supporters

There is urgent need for South East security…

Anambra 2021: PDP heads back to crisis as…

Edo PDP crisis: Parties resolve, withdraw matter from…

Ondo Guber: Akeredolu has lost power to PDP…

More confusion in APC as INEC rejects party’s…

China completes global deployment of BeiDou Navigation Satellite…

Charity fundraising program infuses impetus to international anti-epidemic…

Business

Product Authentication Mark not yet ready – SON

By Felix Khanoba

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has called on manufacturers and importers to ignore reports making rounds in some quarters on its purported launch of Product Authentication Mark scheme.

SON said it has not issued any ultimatum to manufacturers on the scheme as the product is still in the works and awaiting final approval.

A statement from the office of the Director General, Barr. Osita Aboloma, on Wednesday, said adequate notice will be given to stakeholders as usual before any new programme is introduced.

The Product Authentication Mark, according to the statement, is being conceived to empower consumers in taking informed decisions on the genuineness or otherwise of SON regulated products at the point of purchase.

It is also aimed at helping brand owners fight counterfeiting and adulteration of their products, as well as, improve market share and bottom line.

When introduced, according to SON, the programme is expected to complement existing quality assurance initiatives like the offshore Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP) for imported products, the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) for made-in-Nigeria products and the Electronic Products Registration Scheme for developing a database of products in Nigeria for traceability.

The statement assured stakeholders of SON’s commitment to promoting consumer safety, value for money, product competitiveness as well as ensuring a level playing field for locally manufactured and imported products, in line with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) requirements.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

ACCI will drive investment into pharmaceutical products- Kayode

Editor

How LG is refining culinary experience with NeoChef

Editor

Ajumogobia unhappy with state of petroleum sector

Editor

PPPRA: NNPC imported 99.6% of petrol in 2019

Editor

Again, NCC absolves Minister of involvement in office space allocation process

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More