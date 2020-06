The National Executive Committee (NEC) of running All Progressives Congress (APC,) has dissolved the party’s warring National Working Committee.

The NEC at its virtual meeting at the presidential villa also appointment former National Secretary and current Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni as the caretaker Committee Chairman.

NEC also appointed as Secretary, former Minister of State FCT, Akpan Udeudeghe.

The committee has a six months mandate to conduct elections into a new NWC

Details later