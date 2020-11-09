25 C
Politics

Anambra 2021: APC has capacity to win guber election, says party chair

Ahead of the 2021 governorship election in Anambra state, Chairman of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Chief Basil Ejidike has bpoasted that his party has the capacity to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

Ejidike, who spoke in a telephone interview noted that the APC in his state has both human and material resources to win the governorship election.

He however warned that the national leadership of the party must ensure that only credible amd respected leaders iof the party are given the mandate to fly its flag in the election.

He regretted that the party has always faced situations where the super leaders lose the primaries, and work against whoever emerges as the candidate of the party.

He gave the names of the Super leaders to include: Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NIWA, Chief George Moghalu, Senator Andy Uba, Hon. Tony Nwoye, Minister of State for Environment, Sharon ikeazor and some others.

The State Chairman explained that there are other leaders of APC in the state but the aforementioned are the ones that mostly cause problem in the party’s primaries and election.

Speaking on the possibilities of APC winning the election, the chairman said, “There is this fact that the party has all it takes, there is no ambiguity on that. The party has all it takes to win any election in Anambra – both humanly and materially. This one is assured.

“Having said that the first thing to do will be to encourage unity among the people who refer to themselves as leaders of the party in Anabara State, to make them have that sense or feeling of doing things together, knowing well that If somebody emerges as governor it will be to the benefit of all of them and if the party ends up losing that all of them would have lost. So, the most important thing is to get people like Senator Chris Ngige, Andy Uba, Tony Nwoye ,George Moghalu and some others.

