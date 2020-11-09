PGF boss, Lukman, backs Gov. Buni led Caretaker committee on fresh party registration exercise

Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Moh. Lukman, has thrown his weight behind the Governor Mai Mala Buni led National Caretaker and Extra Convention Committee for its decision to undertake a fresh membership registration and validation exercise for the party

Lukman in a statement he issued Sunday in Abuja, warned leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against complacency, saying the party should be ideally encouraged to consider testing political proposals meant to deepen democracy.

The APC chieftain said the governing party needs to take every necessary step to open up party structures and invite patriotic Nigerians, members and leaders of organised groups to join it.

“Emerging from a big existential leadership crisis, all our political leaders in APC should be ideally encouraged to consider testing political proposals that should strengthen and deepen our democracy. There should be no room for complacency.

“In fact, as a party, we need to take every necessary step to open up our party structures and invite patriotic Nigerians, members and leaders of organised groups to join the party.

“With party’s National Caretaker Committee about to commence processes of membership registration and verification, we should aggressively mobilise Nigerians across all parts and sections of the country to join the party. This should be a necessary precondition to accelerate the process of ensuring that political negotiations in the country go beyond electoral contests.

“Part of the incentive required to encourage members and leaders of interest groups to be convinced about the APC being the go-to party for the realisation of political aspirations of diverse interests including professional and organised groups has to do with conducts of elected and appointed officials in governments controlled by the party.