25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

#EndSARS: Nwokedi knocks police authorities for not calling…

If you give me N100m it won’t last…

Nigeria’s major problem is existence of fake pastors…

Anambra monarch wants Nigeria restructured immediately to prevent…

FG urged to save thousands of Families Displaced…

Why MASSOB celebrates Ojukwu’s posthumous birthday

For Sen. T. A. Orji, A Long Walk…

I was stubborn to do the work of…

2023: No going back on Igbo Presidency, South…

PGF boss, Lukman, backs Gov. Buni led Caretaker…

Politics

PGF boss, Lukman, backs Gov. Buni led Caretaker committee on fresh party registration exercise

Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Moh. Lukman, has thrown his weight behind the Governor Mai Mala Buni led National Caretaker and Extra Convention Committee for its decision to undertake a fresh membership registration and validation exercise for the party

Lukman in a statement he issued Sunday in Abuja, warned leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against complacency, saying the party should be ideally encouraged to consider testing political proposals meant to deepen democracy.

The APC chieftain said the governing party needs to take every necessary step to open up party structures and invite patriotic Nigerians, members and leaders of organised groups to join it.

“Emerging from a big existential leadership crisis, all our political leaders in APC should be ideally encouraged to consider testing political proposals that should strengthen and deepen our democracy. There should be no room for complacency.

“In fact, as a party, we need to take every necessary step to open up our party structures and invite patriotic Nigerians, members and leaders of organised groups to join the party.

“With party’s National Caretaker Committee about to commence processes of membership registration and verification, we should aggressively mobilise Nigerians across all parts and sections of the country to join the party. This should be a necessary precondition to accelerate the process of ensuring that political negotiations in the country go beyond electoral contests.

“Part of the incentive required to encourage members and leaders of interest groups to be convinced about the APC being the go-to party for the realisation of political aspirations of diverse interests including professional and organised groups has to do with conducts of elected and appointed officials in governments controlled by the party.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Edo: Buni, Yahaya Bello, Ize-Iyamu meet in Abuja

Editor

Pathfinder University confers Professorship on Dabin, former Plateau PPC guber candidate

Editor

Don’t politicize Covid-19- Wike urges politicians

Editor

2023: Ndigbo now more united to stake for President, says Chekwas Okorie

Editor

June 12: Those who mocked democracy struggle are now beneficiaries – YPP

Editor

APC State Chairmen Forum denies passing Vote of Confidence on Oshiomhole

Editor

Edo Poll: Stakeholders Express Concern Over Conducts Of Politicians, Threats Of Violence

Editor

Ondo:APC reconciliation committee meets NASS members today

Editor

Otti: Oye’s greed driving eminent Igbo out of APGA

Editor

2023: ‘7 APC chieftains vow to destroy ex-Governor Kashim Shettima’ Civil societies raise alarm

Editor

Anambra North Traditional Rulers Throw Weight Behind South To Produce Next Governor

Editor

Ondo: APC aspirants accuse panel of hiding delegates list

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More