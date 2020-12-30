23 C
Politics

Saraki opens up on tenure as Senate President

Former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday, opened up on the decisions he took during his time as the 13th Senate President of Nigeria.

Saraki said some of the decisions he took were in the interest of the country.

He was responding to a tweet by Dele Momodu, the Publisher of Ovation Magazine, who described him as one of the “most intelligent, courageous and urbane Leaders in Nigeria”.

Momodu also said “Many now appreciate his unprecedented interventions in the 8th National Assembly.”

Responding, Saraki said the decisions taken by the Senate’s legislative body were never about a personal agenda.

In a series of tweets, the former Senate President recalled that when the 8th Senate summoned the former Inspector General of Police, IGP, and Security Chiefs, it was in the interest of Nigeria and not for personal issues.

According to Saraki: “Thanks @DeleMomodu! Compliments of the season! As I used to emphasize during our conversations while I was President of the 8th Senate, many of the decisions we took, the positions we adopted, and the interventions we embarked on were in the interest of the nation.

“When we didn’t confirm certain appointees, it was because we did our due diligence.

“When we invited the IG and the security chiefs, it was because we wanted to find solutions to the issues of insecurity at the time. It was never about a personal agenda. It was always about Nigeria!”

