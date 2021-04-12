26 C
Abuja
Politics

PDP needs unity in Anambra governorship race – Okwenna

Ahead of the November governorship election in Anambnra state, governorship aspirant at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifedi Okwenna, has emphasised that only the right candidate and unity of purpose are critical factors for PDP to regain power in the state.

Okewnna made the statement shortly after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

He said one of the major reasons PDP could not regain power in Anambra was due to disunity among party members after the party’s primaries.

“I know that one of our greatest challenges is that we are always factionalised after the primary election. This time, we should put in more effort and ensure that we are not divided.

“If I get the party’s ticket, I will unite all the contending forces in the state. When that happens, we will go to the election united and victory will surely be ours,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the number of aspirants contesting for the party’s ticket would not be a challenge.

“We are just 15 aspirants. I remember there was a time that we were up to 40. There is nothing to worry about,” Okewnna said.

He, however, advised PDP leaders and delegates in the state to ensure that the right candidate emerged from the  primaries.

He urged the PDP delegates to vote wisely at the party primary, stressing that they should be led by the greatest interest of the state, not by selfish interests.

“PDP has been out of power for 16 years in Anambra, we cannot afford to lose power for another eight years and so we must do the proper thing and eschew bitterness,” he added. 

