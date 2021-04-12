26 C
Politics

743 delegates set for South West PDP Congress, as Fayose faction rejects Dino Melaye led committee

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

All is set for the South West Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) holding in Oshogbo, Osun state capital tomorrow (Monday) where about 743 delegates will elect new party executives for the zone.

This is even as the former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose led faction has rejected the appointment of Sen. Dino Melaye as the chairman of Congress Screening Committee.

The faction however urged the party to retain the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, earlier agreed upon by both parties, saying “the sudden emergence of Senator Dino Melaye is suggestive of a planned hatchet job.”

The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde and former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose have been at war over the control of the structure of the party in the zone leading to several postponement of the zonal congress and shift of venue from Ibadan to Oshogbo.

Fayose has been lobbying that a former Ondo State information commissioner, Eddy Olafeso be retained as Deputy National Chairman South West, claiming that an agreement was reached in Makinde’s house at Ibadan where it was rarified. Olafeso had resigned from the position in 2020 so as to participate in the last Ondo state governorship election.

However, there is a counter claim that the Oyo State governor is believed to be lobbying for an Oyo indigene, former deputy governor, Taofeek Arapaja.

About 171 delegates were expected from Oyo State, the largest from the zone while 114 delegates will come from Ogun state. Osun state has 130 delegates, Ekiti 115, Ondo 112 and Lagos 101. 

The party had shifted the screening exercise till Sunday, April 11th 2021 due to logistics.

A press release signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd.) stated that the delegates list has been made available to the candidates in line with the PDP constitution.

While wishing all aspirants, stakeholders, party members and supporters a hitch free congress, the party maintained that its congresses remained in strict compliance with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines on COVID-19 Akobundu stated.

Party assured of working with all stakeholders to achieve a seamless and unifying congress.

