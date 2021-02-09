PGF DG kicks as Fani Kayode moves to join APC

Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Moh Lukman has cautioned the leadership of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the rumoured moves by former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode to join the APC

Fani Kayode, a renowned critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari led APC administration was said to have recently met with the APC Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Convention Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, as well as the APC registration Contact and Mobilization Committee chairman, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state

The meeting which took place even as the ruling party has commenced it’s fresh nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise has sparked off speculation of a possible defection plan by Fani Kayode

Lukman in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja warned the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to register the former Aviation Minister without clearance from the Caucus of the party.

He described the likes of Fani-Kayode as a “bad baggage” for the APC.



PGF DG also warned that President Muhammadu Buhari may not be favourably disposed to accepting the former Minister in the APC , adding that such consideration will be stretching the trust of party members beyond acceptable limits.



Lukman recalled Fani-Kayode’s many derogatory statements, including open letters against the President and one of the APC national leaders recently.