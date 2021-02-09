37 C
Senate shuts down activities to mourn Hon Chinedu Prestige

By Ignatius Okorocha

The Senate on Tuesday shuts down  activities to join  its counterpart in the House of Representatives to mourn the demise of its member, Hon Ossy Chinedu Prestige who died recently.

Leader of the Senate, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi ( APC Kebbi North) while announcing the death of late Hon Prestige also moved a motion for the suspension of proceedings and other activities of upper chamber to next legislative day(Wednesday) in honour of the deceased member as been the tradition of the apex parliament.

In seconding the motion, minority of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe( Abia South) declared that the late Hon Prestige who represented Aba North/ABA South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, hails from his Senatorial district.

Similarly, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed his shock and sadness over the death of Hon. Ossy Chinedu Prestige.

He recalled that Hon. Prestige was first elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019 to represent his people in the House of Representatives.

 Lawan noted that  the departed lawmaker will be sorely missed by all his colleagues in the National Assembly.

The Senate President attested  that Hon. Prestige was a good representative of his constituency in the National Assembly and that he touched many lives through his business engagements and charity outreach such as the Prestige Ossy Foundation and The Favoured Initiatives.

Lawan commiserated  with his family, friends and political associates over his irreparable loss.

He also condoled  with the Government and people of Abia State and  prayed that God Almighty would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

