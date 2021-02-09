Bandits Surrender AK 47 Riffles In Zamfara

By Myke Uzendu



Days after the meeting with popular Islamic cleric, Sheffield Gumi, one of the leaders of bandits in Zamfara State, Auwalu Daudawa, and six members of his gang on Monday, claimed they have repented and surrendered 20 AK-47 rifles and one RPG to security agencies in the state.

Daudawa and the others declared their claimed repentance from banditry before Gov. Bello Matawalle and security agencies in Gusau.Daudawa who spoke on behalf of other bandits sought the forgiveness of the state government and the people of the state.

They however, were not specific on the atrocities they were pleading forgiveness for. Gov. Matawalle commended the gang leader and his members for denouncing banditry and keying into the peace process of the state government.

He also lauded the Council of Ulama and residents of the state for supporting the process.

“We are going ahead with the process as agreed with all stakeholders in the state.

“We are in this dialogue to ensure sustainable peace in the state. We are committed to that and we are working day and night to achieve the goal.

“We thank Daudawa and his members for their repentance and implore them to join hands with the state government in convincing others to also repent,” the governor said.

He also urged other unrepentant bandit groups in the state to subscribe to the peace initiative in the state.

“Today we have more than 20 AK-47 released by the former bandits, this is very commendable.

“I call on people of the state to pray for Daudawa and his team so that he can maintain his oath.

“We should give them benefit of the doubt as we are going to provide them with accommodation in the town.

“We are going to assist them to improve their livelihood in the town,” the governor said.