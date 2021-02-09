Global Peace Movement International to bestow award on DG DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) have been nominated for the 2021 International Peace Award for its outstanding performances under the leadership of Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi(fwc).

The President General of Global Peace Movement International UK, Dr. Mike Uyi made this known in a press statement in London on Tuesday that delegates from Uk and Italy will confer the Award in the First week of March 2021

Uyi noted that the ward is instituted to appreciate and honour the best of the bests among security, intelligence and response agencies in the whole of West African sub- region.

“In view of the indispensability of their statutory roles, this agency of government under the leadership of Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi(fwc) is constantly on its toes to prevent, tackle or mitigate the impacts of both man-made and natural adversities”.

Uyi also stated that a lot of the personnel have paid the supreme sacrifice, many have lost their limbs, some families torn apart, and dreams cut short while carrying out their duties in service to fatherland.

“It is in recognition of the patriotic contributions of these great institution and the professionalism brought to the service that the Award series is instituted”, Uyi said.

According to Uyi, the administration of Magaji Bichi in DSS as the spy chief has been breaking new grounds in the discharge of his constitutional responsibilities and has been filling operation and perception gaps to enthrone a secured and harmonious Nigeria, which is the core objective of President Buhari.

” It is Worthy to note that Magaji has been paying painstaking attention to the welfare of officers of the service and that has literally jerked the moral and attention of staffers on the upward swing”.

“We at the Global Peace Movement International are very sure that the Award will spoure the Spy mater to do more to the already existing good work ongoing in the Department of State Services”, Uyi assured.