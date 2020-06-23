APC crisis: Giadom was only granted waiver to contest election in Rivers state – N/E vice chair

By Ezeocha Nzeh

The North East National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Salihu Mustapha has cleared the on the controversy behind claims by some member of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) that the Deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadon resigned his position to contest the deputy governorship election in Rivers state

Mustapha, who dismissed the claims of some his colleagues at the National Working Committee (NWC) on the resignation of the Deputy National Secretary, Chief Victor Giadom, noted that he did not resign his position but was given a waiver to contest the Deputy Governorship election in Rivers State.

Giadom, who is laying claim to the position of the Acting National Chairman of APC with FCT High Court Order, Acted as National Chairman in March when the FCT High Court upheld the suspension of the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from his Ward, LGA and state chapters of the party.

Mustapha who also released the waiver statement that granted the Deputy National Secretary to the media on Sunday, called on his colleagues at the NWC to stop ridiculing the party and its leadership, stressing that the NWC should uphold its earlier decisions not to make caricature of its image.

According to him, Giadom was on September 14, 2018 granted a waiver by the NWC in a letter signed by the suspended APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The letter, addressed to him and signed by Oshiomhole as presented by Mustapha reads: Re: Application for waiver under Article 31 of the APC constitution.

“I am pleased to convey the decision of the NWC to unanimously approve your application for waiver under Article 31 of the Constitution of our party.

“By the decision of the NWC to grant your application for waiver, you can continue to discharge your official duties as the Deputy National Secretary while pursuing your political campaign activities.

“On behalf of NWC please accept our best wishes.”

Similarly, Mustapha said the party, through a letter written to Giadom by the Director of Administration, Abdullahi Yusuf Gashu’a on 24th May, 2019 accepted his resumption of office after the election.

He recalled that Giadom was not the first to be granted waiver to go and contest election. According to him, the former National Auditor, Chief George Moghalu and the former National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni were all granted waivers to go and contest governorship elections in their states.

He said, “just like Giadom, Chief Moghalu came back as National Auditor when he lost the primary election of the party in Anambra State.”

The APC national vice chairman dismissed the reported replacement of Giadom with Mr. Worgu Boms, saying that it has no place in law and he will resist it same way he resisted attempts on the Publicity Secretary and the Organizing Secretary.

He finally said ” I know some of my colleagues will not be happy with this submission, but this is how I am built. I will not be a party to any injustice irrespective of who it’s meted on.

“The same way I didn’t support the ousting of the National Organizing Secretary and the Publicity Secretary. I will not accept that of Mr. Victor. We are all colleagues we should be more focused on reconciliation not baseless witch hunts.”