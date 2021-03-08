24.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

FG inaugurates FCCPC Governing Board, Consumer Protection Tribunal

SEC gets $.4m grant from AfDB for capital…

CBN’s N5 reward for every diaspora dollar inflow…

SERAP asks Buhari to provide details of $25Bn…

World Bank to rebuild Aba roads with N27bn

Alleged $850m fraud: Obuekwe’s widow tasks EFCC to…

EFCC rests former Power Minister, Mohammed Wakil, over…

Glo-sponsored CNN ‘African Voices’ parades African rappers

Tension in Oyo as OPC apprehends notorious kidnapper,…

Minimum wage: Strikes not the only option for…

Politics

Supreme Court judgement: Rivers APC crises yet to be resolved – Abe

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Senator Magnus Abe has declared that the  issue bothering on the crisis of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State is yet to be resolved.

This is as Abe clarified that the crisis that engulfed the party was not about the party structure but against injustice meted on  members and impunity by the Party’s leadership.

The former Senator who spoke with APC stakeholders in Port Harcourt over the weekend, said as law abiding citizens of Nigeria, members of the party have accepted the outcome of the ruling of the Supreme Court, stressing that the main issues are yet to be resolved.

“The content of their judgement, held that the matters should not have been litigated in the first place but ought to have been resolved by the leadership of the party, political parties being voluntary associations.

Abe said: “It is important for Nigerians and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, to remember, well and truly that the crisis that engulfed the party was not about party structure which was actually not in dispute. 

“It was, rather, about the treatment meted out to party members who felt betrayed when the very reason for which they voluntarily joined the party in pursuit of justice, fairness and respect for their rights, were dismissed with impunity, by the leadership.

”Party members, who paid monies for forms were not only denied their rights to participate in the congresses contrary to the Constitution of the party but were tear-gassed, and summarily excluded from all party activities and denied every privilege of membership.

“In the coming days and weeks, we will carefully watch the statements,  actions and utterances of the party as it is the resolution of these issues that will bring lasting peace to the party and restore its standing, not only amongst its members, but also in the eyes of the Justice-loving Nigerian public especially Rivers men and women.

“It is clear that there are other political options to achieving our desires”.

Abe however, congratulated Isaac Ogbobula’s led committee and thanked members of the party who have been resolute in their demand for justice, fairness, and internal democracy within the party, urging them to remain united and open- minded.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Umahi flags off APC membership registration in Ebonyi, as Police avert PDP factions clash at party secretariat

Editor

Lyon abandons swearing-in rehearsals as Supreme Court nullified his election

Editor

2023: Why Tinubu must wade into APC crisis, stakeholders

Editor

Mali parliamentary polls hold amidst coronavirus, security fears

Editor

Anambra 2021: APC will sack Obiano’s analogue administration – Onunkwo

Editor

APC panels begin aspirants screening for concurrent legislative by-elections

Editor

APC has failed Nigeria- Wike

Editor

Kano PDP In Fresh Crisis Over Ward Congress

Editor

APC: Court to hear Oshiomhole’s appeal today

Editor

Abe want promoters of violence in Rivers APC to face the law

Editor

No one can displace me in Osun APC – Aregbesola

Editor

Fintiri declares three days mourning for late Wilberforce Juta

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More