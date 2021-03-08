Supreme Court judgement: Rivers APC crises yet to be resolved – Abe

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Senator Magnus Abe has declared that the issue bothering on the crisis of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State is yet to be resolved.

This is as Abe clarified that the crisis that engulfed the party was not about the party structure but against injustice meted on members and impunity by the Party’s leadership.

The former Senator who spoke with APC stakeholders in Port Harcourt over the weekend, said as law abiding citizens of Nigeria, members of the party have accepted the outcome of the ruling of the Supreme Court, stressing that the main issues are yet to be resolved.

“The content of their judgement, held that the matters should not have been litigated in the first place but ought to have been resolved by the leadership of the party, political parties being voluntary associations.

Abe said: “It is important for Nigerians and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, to remember, well and truly that the crisis that engulfed the party was not about party structure which was actually not in dispute.

“It was, rather, about the treatment meted out to party members who felt betrayed when the very reason for which they voluntarily joined the party in pursuit of justice, fairness and respect for their rights, were dismissed with impunity, by the leadership.

”Party members, who paid monies for forms were not only denied their rights to participate in the congresses contrary to the Constitution of the party but were tear-gassed, and summarily excluded from all party activities and denied every privilege of membership.

“In the coming days and weeks, we will carefully watch the statements, actions and utterances of the party as it is the resolution of these issues that will bring lasting peace to the party and restore its standing, not only amongst its members, but also in the eyes of the Justice-loving Nigerian public especially Rivers men and women.

“It is clear that there are other political options to achieving our desires”.

Abe however, congratulated Isaac Ogbobula’s led committee and thanked members of the party who have been resolute in their demand for justice, fairness, and internal democracy within the party, urging them to remain united and open- minded.