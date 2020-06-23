Giadom dismisses Boms inauguration as successor, insists NEC is panacea to solving party crisis

Factional Acting Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom has described as “laughable” his suspension from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and subsequent inauguration of Worgu Boms as the new Deputy National Secretary of the party, saying he remains the party’s interim national chairman.

Speaking with journalists at the party’s national secretariat, Giadom said the inauguration of Bom breached the party’s constitution.

“That is laughable. I’m sure you know that I was elected at the convention, and as I have told Nigerians, that level of impunity and rascality must be corrected.

“You cannot smuggle someone into the National Working Committee without an election. Anybody who wants to be a member of the National Working Committee should present him or herself for a democratic election. You cannot just bring somebody from anywhere to fill any office in the National Working Committee,” he said.

This even as he maintained that a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party would remain the only panacea to the crisis ravaging the party.

“There is no other way to solve the crisis than to call a NEC meeting. That has been my decision,” he said.