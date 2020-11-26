Zamfara bye election: Police to deploy 2,300 armed officers in Bakura

The Zamfara State Police Command has disclosed that about 2,300 armed policemen would be deployed to Bakura for the December 5 state Assembly bye-election

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo, told newsmen on Wednesday that security agencies in the state have set out strategies for a hitch-free bye-election.

“We know that some areas in Bakura Local Government Area of the state have been noted for banditry for years. We will therefore take action against any bandit that would want to disrupt the election” he lamented.

“These bandits can use the opportunity of the bye-election to scare people in order for them to perform their dastard activities. But we must engage them on fire for fire operation”

The commissioner, however, warned the politicians to play by the rule, stressing that nobody is above the law of the land or untouchable in the system.

He also disclosed the heads of security agencies in the state will hold closed-door meetings with the leaders of all the registered political parties at Bakura town, where they would sign a peace accord regarding the bye-election, adding that there will be total restriction of movement on the day of the election as it would ensure adequate and coordinated security network in the constituency.