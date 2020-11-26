33.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Mahmood Yakubu, others mourn late ex-TETFund’s boss

Troops eliminate 114 terrorists/bandits in operations across the…

12 varsities get N12bn for TETFund’s centre of…

‘Ikpeazu promised to join APC during his supreme…

Rescue Nigeria from the schemes of power sector…

Female Genital Mutilation: Hidden injury with devastating consequences

Federal Uni Lafia gets new VC

International Day For Elimination Of Violence Against Women:…

EndSARS: My 14-year-old son died of police stray…

EndSars: How Ganduje saved Kano from boiling

Cover

#EndSARS: Nigeria not afraid of sanctions – Lai Mohammed

*As FG negotiates with UK over threat of sanctions

*Government, not lawmakers can impose sanctions – Onyeama

By Chesa Chesa and Emma Okereh

Nigeria has reached out to the United Kingdom (UK) government to present its own side of the story concerning the threat by the latter’s parliamentarians to sanction officials indicted in the brutal suppression of recent #EndSARS protests.

This is despite dismissing the threats of sanctions as inconsequential by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed.

Speaking with the State House Correspondents in Abuja yesterday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, affirmed that the lawmakers were not responsible for imposing sanctions, but that Nigeria still found it necessary to privide the British government with Nigeia’s position to ensure a balanced perspective.

He said: “The UK government has been briefed. There was UK Parliamentarian meeting and UK government, which acts for the United Kingdom has also heard the side of the (Nigerian) government regarding everything that happened.

“So, we have been in touch with them and engaging with them. As in every democracy, members of parliament are also able to air their view.

“What is important is that balanced picture is made available to them before they take any decision.”

On the meeting the presidency held with governors and stakeholders from the South-East over #EndSARS protests, Onyeama said that it was agreed by the stakeholders to create a Victims’ Fund to compensate the victims of the violence.

He added that they agreed “to engage more systematically with the youths to address the agitations as a result of #EndSARS and come up with a number of proposals in that context to see better funding of the police and other security agencies as a way to achieving the right goal in addressing the security offices”.

According to the Minister, “they were also very keen to ensure and guarantee the safety of all Nigerians living within the zone and also thanked other parts of the country for assuring the safety of people from the South-East living in other parts of the country.

“They said they would set up a mechanism for constant dialogue with the youths and all the other stakeholders in the sub-region.

“They appreciated very much that the enabling environment also had to be created so that the root causes of some of the agitations could be addressed, and of course, some of the enabling environment include getting the economy back on track and they were supportive of the initiative of Mr. President in that regard.

“So, all in all, it was an initiative the grassroots welcomed. They said it was the first time the Federal Government was engaging with the youths.

“Two days later, another stakeholders meeting was organized by myself where all the Presidents-General from Enugu State were invited, in addition to youths and traditional leaders.

“The discussions looked at larger issues of the country, governance issues and steps that could be taken to as it were stabilize the polity and to build a framework for peace, stability and development”.

*Nigeria not afraid of sanctions from UK – Lai Mohammed

Also speaking on the sanctions, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said government is not in any panic mode over the demand for sanctions by the UK lawmakers.

On Monday, UK lawmakers debated the alleged human rights abuses during the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria and demanded sanctions against government officials and security agents who were involved in the act.

Such sanctions could include visa ban, freezing of assets and stopping the funding and training for members of the Nigeria Police Force.

The debate was sequel to a petition started by Silas Ojo, which garnered over 200,000 signatories.

Responding on behalf of the UK government, the MP for Aldridge-Brownhills, Wendy Morton, who is also the Minister at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, said the UK government was communicating with the President’s Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the matter.

“It is a long-standing practice not to speculate on future sanctions as it could reduce the impact of the designations,” Morton said.

However, reacting to the development during a chat on NTA on Wednesday, Mohammed said: “We earlier stated that government all over the world who took hasty decisions about Nigeria on this issue should please seek the truth.

“If the decision of any government all over the world is based on fake news, it is very risky.

“It brings me to the issue of the UK parliament resolution. We are not panicking at all as a government for two reasons – the resolution of the UK parliament is not the decision of the country and no serious government will take a decision such as imposing sanctions based on fake news.

“This is why we are advising foreign countries to seek the truth and beware of fake news. The entire #EndSARS protest was fuelled by fake news.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Bank customers drop by 2 million in Nigeria

Editor

NASS must continue to oversight Executive – Lawan

Editor

Disruption of Kanu’s parents’ burial tantamount to war against Ndigbo, Ohaaeze youths warn

Editor

CHOGM: Don't lie, tell world leaders the true state of Nigeria, PDP tells Buhari

Editor

Nigeria at 60: Knocks, lamentations as nation celebrates

Editor

Supreme Court slams N1m fine against Dankofa, reprimands lawyer for delayed adjudication

Editor

Pope Francis adds three titles to Catholic Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Editor

FAAC: FG, States, LGAs share N547bn for May

Editor

Dapchi Girls: BBOG threatens to sue FG for criminal negligence

Editor

Alleged N26.9bn Covid 19 expenditure: Reps clears SDG Boss

Editor

Buhari orders security agents to allow essential commodities access amid Covid-19 lockdown

Editor

Wanted Person Tag: IBB was shocked by Police action a�� Afegbua

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More