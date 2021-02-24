30 C
Senate confirms Chukwu as Commissioner, Law Reform Commission

By Ignatius Okorocha

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Professor Larry Obinna Collins Chukwu (South East) as Commissioner of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission. 

The confirmation of the nominee was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

In his presentation, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele recalled that the nominee’s appointment was made by President Muhammadu Buhari pursuant to Section 2(1) and (2) of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act, Cap. N118, Laws of the Federation of Nigerians, which empowers the President in subsection (1) to appoint four (4) Commissioners and designate one of them as the Chairman.

According to the lawmaker, the appointment of the nominee also satisfies the requirements of the Senate Standing Orders 2015, as amended.

Bamidele said that the Committee in its findings observed: “That the nominee possesses the requisite qualifications, leader qualifications and comportment to discharge the statutory duties and functions of Commissioner, Nigerian Law Reform Commission; 

“That there is no petition against the nomination of the nominee; 

“That there are no adverse reports against the nominees, as record checks and other forms of Investigations by security agencies, dld not reveal any negative trace aga nst them; 

“That the Committee is satisfied about his qualifications, experience, suitability, competence and integrity to assume the position on of a full time Commissioner of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission. 

“That this appointment was made to fill the vacant position from the South-East Geo-political Zone in accordance with the Federal Character Principle; and with this appointment, the Commission now has the required number of Commissioners, in line with the provisions of the Commission’s Act.”

