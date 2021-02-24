36 C
Abuja
Well’ recover all stolen assets-EFCC chairman

..Says Commission recovered N10.9billion from Lagos

…As Senate Confirms nominee 

By Ignatius Okorocha

President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominee for appointment as chairman-designate for Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa vowed that he would recover all stolen assets from looters of the nation’s wealth if confirmed.

This was as Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment Bawa’s as EFCC chairmanship designate after grilling the nominee for over 2hours.

Senators at the screening paid glowing tributes to President Buhari for the choice of Bawa who they adjudged as must suitable for the position of chairmanship of the commission .

In his attempt to field questions from about 19 Senators, the nominee explained how he would reposition the commission to rid the country of corruption and money laundering.

Bawa who was narrating his experiences at the Lagos zonal headquarters of EFCC as head of operation, said the commission recovered about N90.9billion in 2020.

He  dismissed claims that he was arrested by the former Acting Chairman of EFCC Ibrahim Magu for  some undisclosed issues, saying that he has a good relationship with the former heads of the commission.

He also dismissed reports and questions on his qualifications to be appointed as EFCC chairman, saying that he was emminently  qualified to be appointed to the position .

Bawa also told the Senate that he would work toward digitalisation of the operations of the commission if confirmed.

This ,he said would  enable the commission display to Nigerians  information on operations of the commission.

Bawa also said the commission recorded 216 convictions   on cases prosecuted  in court during his stay as Zonal  Officer  of   the Port Harcourt  Zonal office.

Bawa also said  the EFCC had  secured convinction of  over 90 per cent of all cases prosecuted in court.

Bawa said  if confirmed, he would work to enhance  capacity of EFCC staff  expecially on curbing  money laundering and other financial  crimes in the country.

He also said there was need to equip  the training facilities at EFCC  Academy  in line with modern day  procedures of fighting  financial crimes.

Bawa,who promised to be transparent and accountable in the discharge of its duties also pledged to ultimately improve on the standard operational procedures  in the various act acts, Laws governing operations of  the commission.

On whether he was qualified to chair the commission given the allegation that he was not qualified to head the Agency, the chairman designate said given his experience  an officer of the commission for the past 16 years in addition to his certificates, he is eminently qualified to chair the commission.

He also assured the lawmakers of his intention to carry out internal cleansing of the commission aimed at sensitizing the Agency for productive purposes on assumption of office as chief Executive.

