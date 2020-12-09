22.7 C
Knocks, kudos as APC NEC extends Gov. Buni’s Caretaker committee tenure

*Dissolves Ward, LG, State Excos

*Villa NEC illegal lacks powers to suspend me – Eta

*Forum of State Chairmen, VON DG hail NEC decision

By Ezeocha Nzeh

Reactions have continued to trail Tuesdays National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) meeting’s resolution to extend the tenure of the Governor Mai Mala Buni led National Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Convention Committee of the party for another six months

The NEC also approved the dissolution of the party’s ward, Local government and State Executive Committees in preparation for its approved new national registration and revalidation exercise that is billed to commence on December 12

NEC also approved the expulsion of former National Vice Chairman, South South of party, Hilard Eta, who recently asked the court to sack the caretaker committee

Reacting on the NEC decision, APC Forum of State Chairmen described it as a welcome development which is aimed at repositioning the ruling party

Secretary of the forum and former Chairman of the party in Enugu state, Ben Nwoye said the decision to dissolve the Exco of the party was in the interest of the party.

“The outcome of the NEC meeting was in the interest of the party to further strengthen the party and further streamline the processes and solidify the party and by the time the Caretaker Committee finishes their work, we have a more formidable party. We have more forward looking and more Progressive political party.”

Also in his reaction, Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) and chieftain of the party, Osita Okechukwu commended what he described as “the profound and excellent decision” of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party aimed at repositioning and reinvigorating our party.

“First and foremost, I sincerely concur with the six months extension, as this will enable Governor M.M.Buni’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to not only reconcile the party, but to conduct valid biometric registration nationwide.

“The biometric registration will enable us to know with a punch of button our membership from all the Polling Units, Wards, LGAs and States nationwide.

“On the dissolution of executives across the board, it is a welcome development in the repositioning and reinvigoration of our great party. In sum, one appeals to Buni’s CECPC to diligently conduct free and fair congresses and Convention, ” he noted

Meanwhile Abdullahi Dauda, spokesman of the Concerned APC Members described the NEC decision as a step further to destroy the APC

The group which has earlier threatened mass action against the party if the caretaker committee’s tenure is extended said, “the pronouncement by our party’s NEC did not come to us as a surprise, we knew about the plot long before today.

” We wish to say it is the beginning of another long journey for our party. If those who have hijacked the party think they can frustrate us out of a party so many people came together to build, they should think again because we are not leaving. We as loyal members of this great party will continue to ask our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow a few selfish individuals misguide him into taking actions that will destroy this party.”

Speaking in the same vein, expelleded former National Vice Chairman, South South, Hilard Eta described his expulsion as a nullify, describing the NEC meeting as as illegal

” I am already in Court. The lawyers amongst them should have told them that they can’t make that pronouncement since I am in Court.

” Their action is a nullity because it isn’t even the NEC of the party that met. ” Their so called acting national secretary has no power to convene NEC.”

