23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Reality check of Australian allegations against China on…

Beijing’s services is reviving following COVID-19 containment

Work starts on Zhejiang’s COVID-19 vaccine production base

Growers warn against hike in price of maize

CSO Flays Joy Nunieh For ‘Wild’ Allegations Against…

Glo Overtakes Competition in Data Subscribers’ Growth

Reps mourns Tolulope Arotile

National Insecurity Imminent As Army Withdraws From Internal…

N3.14b COVID-19 NDDC Staff palliatives: Niger-Delta ex-militants, CSOs…

Turkey insists on taking over Schools owned by…

Cover News

Kidnappers risk life jail

…As Senate passes Criminal Code Bill

By Ignatius Okorocha

The Senate on Tuesday raised the 10 year jail term for kidnap offenders to life imprisonment as it passed a Bill for an Act to amend the Criminal Code Act 2004.

The passage of the bill followed consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

The piece of legislation, if assented into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, broadening the definition of rape and sexual offences.

Amendment to Section 357 of the principal Act, specifically substitutes the words ‘woman or girl, without her consent, or with her consent’, with the words, ‘any person, without consent, or with consent.

The bill also seeks to protect mentally challenged persons from sexual defilement and rape through an amendment to section 221 of the principal Act.

Attempt by Senator Uche Ekwunife (PDP – Anambra Central) to effect an amendment to section 357 to define persons susceptible to rape to accommodate “married and unmarried persons” was rejected by lawmakers during the clause-by-clause consideration of the bill.

The upper chamber while retaining the provision of Section 364 of the principal Act, however expunged the gender specific term “him” and substituted same with “such person” in defining the punishment for the offence of kidnapping.

Earlier, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC – Ekiti Central), in his lead debate on the bill, said the legislation “will address the lingering issues of status of limitation in the prosecution of rape/defilement cases and the incessant kidnapping menace, which are on the rise, in recent times.”

The lawmaker stated that contrary to v

iews by those opposing the passage of the bill by the National Assembly, on ground that its passage will usurp the powers of the states to legislate on the subject matter, the bill seeks to amend the Criminal Code Act of 1916 and not Criminal Code of the States.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Lekki Port ready 2021, breakwater construction reaches 50%

Editor

Community policing : Ohanaeze gives S’East govs 30 days to reconsider position

Editor

Kano Missing Kids: Ganduje inaugurates C’ttee to implement report

Editor

Nigerian Airforce, FRSC partnership brings succour to travellers

Editor

25, 794 Nigerians killed in 5 years – Report

Editor

Kogi CJ Swears in 9 Magistrates, 12 Area Court Judges

Editor

Nigeria not ready for implementation of Eco Single Currency in 2020 – Onyeama

Editor

*MTI: Nigeria is recording tremendous success with Fakuade as Chief Executive– ASJA, others*

Editor

*Boko Haram: God has revealed himself to Idriss Derby, French counterparts to severe relationship with terrorists*

Editor

PGF boss rallies support for APC NEC meeting, urges members to back Buhari

Editor

Niger Assembly, APC clash over commissionersa�� selection

Editor

Troops neutralize Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More