Lunguda community calls for removal Adamawa Deputy Gov.

By Austin Ajayi, Yola

There was pandemonium on Tuesday in the Gyuku Local Government Area of Adamawa State when the governor, Umuru Finitri visited the area for on the spot assessment of the attack on the community the previous night.

The governor was greeted by a large number of Lunguda people who out rightly demand the immediate removal of the deputy governor, Crowder Seth, from office.

“We are aware of the deputy governor’s evil alliance and clandestine romance with the suspected criminal and mastermind of recent attacks on Dumna-Boshikiri axis of Guyuk local government, Alh halilu popularly known as Sarki Yaki (SY) of Lafiya Lamurde.

“This the collective voice of Lunguda nation, we are demanding for removal of deputy governor and arrest of the alleged terrorist who is fingered by all as the chief sponsor of crises in this axis,” the group said.

According to one of the protesting member of the community, when the deputy governor visited the locality to deliberate with stake holders of Guyuk LGA on how to restore peace in the area, he did not give us chance to state our own side of the story.

At the venue, the protesting youths carried placard with inscription ’Deputy Governor is harbouring Halilu SY a criminal’’.

“We support Governor Fintiri but Deputy Governor is complicating issues’’

“Deputy Governor is harbouring war monger halilu (SY)’’.

Findings indicated that immediately the governor mentioned the name of the deputy, the crowd went into a frenzy and instantly rejected his inclusion.

An eyewitness told our reporter that the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) did not mince words in telling the governor that one of the governor’s hence men and political man, Friday is profiting from the intractable crisis.

According to the eyewitness, the IDPs urged the governor, in the spirit of peace not to include the deputy noting that, “we need justice and peace, if you allow that man justice will be denied.”

According to the source, the IDPs further alleged that Halilu, a close associate of the deputy governor, thrives on violent crimes, including cattle rustling and war mongering.

According to the eyewitness, the governor who was apparently miffed by the development promised the irate crowd that he will deal with all those who have a hand in the communal clash no matter their status in the society.

Efforts to speak with the media aide to the deputy governor, George Kushi was futile as his number was switched off.

Also an SMS forwarded to Kushi was not responded to as at the time of going to press.

However, the Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou in a phone conversation with journalists deny such development adding that “nothing like that happened.”

He urged the newsmen to disregard such mis-information as it was a calculated mischief to cause unnecessary tension during an event which the government want to use to establish peace.