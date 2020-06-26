21.4 C
Cover World

Diplomatic Row: Nigeria accepts Ghana’s apology on the demolition of building

By John Okeke

The diplomatic row between Nigeria has accepted apology from Ghana Government over the demolition of apartment buildings inside the compound of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, told journalists in Abuja on Thursday that Nigeria has taken note of the efforts of President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo and Ghanaian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayokor Botchwey to calm the situation.

He expressed concern that the perpetrators of the act were unhindered as Ghanaian authorities ignored the calls by the Charge d’Affaires of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana.

Stating that the security operatives who were on ground during the demolition seemed to have been supportive of the violation on Nigeria’s Sovereign territory in Ghana, Mr. Onyeama noted that the perpetrators had been arrested and arraigned in court.

According to the Minister, “the Government of Ghana has assumed total responsibility and with the apology, have made it clear that they will be responsible for restitution – rebuilding the building to the state that it was when it was destroyed. So, this is to say that the matter has been satisfactorily resolved and that at very highest level as I mentioned, President Muhammadu Buhari personally engaged in this process.

The President of Ghana has apologised, those who carried out the action have been arrested and charged to court and the Ghana government has agreed to rebuild the property. So, we would like to put the matter to rest and to acknowledge the very speedy reaction of the Ghanaian government and to say that we will now continue to further strengthen relations between our two countries, take lessons learnt from what has happened and move ahead without recriminations.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

