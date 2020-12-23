22.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

*Insecurity: Report lauds Nigerian Army on human rights,…

50 Years Bilateral Ties : Nigeria , Jamaica…

Looking Back on 2020 with a sense of…

Second wave: FCT COVID-19 task force moves to…

Indian PM visits Kutch

PHOTO NEWS

Kano Is The Biggest Democracy In Nigeria, Says…

Gov. Wike challenge APC govt on developmental projects

IGP, media to partner for effective reportage

Criminals planning violent attacks during yuletide season –…

World

Indian PM visits Kutch

By John Okeke

Prime Minister Shri Narendra visited Dhordo in Kutch, Gujarat on 15th December, 2020 and lay the Foundation Stone of several development projects in the State.

These projects include a desalination plant, a hybrid renewable energy park, and a fully automated milk processing and packing plant.

Chief Minister of Gujarat will be present on the occasion.

Prime Minister will also undertake a visit to the White Rann, followed by witnessing a cultural programme.

Harnessing its vast coastline, Gujarat is taking a significant step towards transforming seawater to potable drinking water with the upcoming Desalination Plant at Mandvi, Kutch.

This Desalination Plant, with 10 crore litre per day capacity (100 MLD), will strengthen water security in Gujarat by complementing Narmada Grid, Sauni network and treated waste water infrastructure. It will be an important milestone for sustainable and affordable water resource harvesting in the country. Nearly 8 lakh people across the regions of Mundra, Lakhpat, Abdasa and Nakhatrana talukas will receive desalinated water from this plant, which will also help in sharing the surplus to upstream districts of Bhachau, Rapar and Gandhidham. It is one of the five upcoming desalination plants in Gujarat besides those at Dahej (100 MLD), Dwarka (70 MLD), Ghogha Bhavnagar (70 MLD) and Gir Somnath (30 MLD).

The Hybrid Renewable Energy Park near Vighakot village in the district of Kutch in Gujarat will be the country’s largest renewable energy generation park.

It will lead to the generation of renewable energy to the tune of 30 GW. Spread over 72,600 hectares of land, the park will have a dedicated hybrid park zone for wind and solar energy storage, as well as exclusive zone for wind park activities.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a fully automated milk processing and packing plant at Sarhad Dairy Anjar, Kutch. The plant will cost Rs 121 Crore and will have the capacity to process 2 Lakh Litres of milk per day.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

China secures bumper harvest for 17 consecutive years

Editor

Information about novel coronavirus shall be passed on in rational manner

Editor

To usher in better future for technological cooperation, sharing

Editor

Floyd’s death: Statues fall as global anti-racism protests spread

Editor

Brick-and-mortar bookstores in China roll out innovative delivery service

Editor

Chinese enterprise inject power into global fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Editor

Plain citizens leave touching stories of fighting epidemic

Editor

Australia’s hypocrisy could cripple its economy, international image Ken Moak

Editor

“New infrastructure” included in China’s government work report for first time

Editor

Chinese enterprises working to ensure global supply

Editor

Chinese AI a rare arena which blazes a trail: Megvii CEO

Editor

ECOWAS Parliament 2020 Extraordinary Session ends in Gambia

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More