22.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

*Insecurity: Report lauds Nigerian Army on human rights,…

50 Years Bilateral Ties : Nigeria , Jamaica…

Looking Back on 2020 with a sense of…

Second wave: FCT COVID-19 task force moves to…

Indian PM visits Kutch

PHOTO NEWS

Kano Is The Biggest Democracy In Nigeria, Says…

Gov. Wike challenge APC govt on developmental projects

IGP, media to partner for effective reportage

Criminals planning violent attacks during yuletide season –…

News

PHOTO NEWS

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (3rd right); the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Calistus V. C. Onaga (3rd left); the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, Most Rev. Prof. Godfrey I. Onah (2nd right); the Catholic Bishop of Awgu Diocese, Most Rev. John I. Okoye (2nd left); the Vice Chancellor, Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, Very Rev. Fr. Prof. Christian Anieke (right), and the Chaplain, Government House, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Chinedu Ozoude, when they inspected the first Christian Chapel of Worship, at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Expert vows to make Nigeria hub of Phyto medicine

Editor

IGP withdraws E-Money’s police escorts, probes wealth

Editor

Insecurity: Shun divisive tendencies, Cleric appeals to political, religious leaders

Editor

African countries receive 6,597 scholarship slots from Saudi annually

Editor

ECOWAS Parliament: Cissé-Lo charges ECOWAS leaders to comply with Procol on Women Representation

Editor

Disruption of Kanu’s parents’ burial tantamount to war against Ndigbo, Ohaaeze youths warn

Editor

Rights Commission sets up panel over alleged Police brutality

Editor

Aregbesola explains real mission of Chinese Medics

Editor

Kano deaths: Reps move to engage relevant stackholders to end menace

Editor

Emejulu’s claim on airport land fraudulent, says Eneh’s family

Editor

BREAKING: Metuh appears in court on a stretcher

Editor

National Park Service needs more support from stakeholders – C-G

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More