China strongly condemns U.S. demand to close Chinese consulate in Houston

The Chinese embassy in the U.S. on Thursday strongly condemned Washington’s request to close the Chinese Consulate-General in Houston, Texas, saying the move is a political provocation unilaterally initiated against China by the U.S. side.

Noting that China is committed to the principle of non-interference in other countries’ domestic affairs, the embassy refuted the U.S. side’s groundless accusation and urged the U.S. to immediately withdraw its erroneous decision.

According to the embassy, it is the U.S. that has imposed unjustified restrictions on Chinese diplomatic personnel.

Here is the full statement from the Chinese Embassy in the United States:

On July 21, the U.S. abruptly demanded that the Chinese Consulate-General in Houston cease all operations and events within a time limit. It is a political provocation unilaterally launched by the U.S. side, which seriously violates international law, basic norms governing international relations and the bilateral consular agreement between China and the U.S. China strongly condemns and firmly opposes such an outrageous and unjustified move which sabotages China-U.S. relations.

China is committed to the principle of non-interference in other countries’ domestic affairs. Over the years, Chinese diplomatic missions in the U.S., including the Consulate-General in Houston, have been performing duties in strict accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, and are dedicated to promoting China-U.S. exchanges and cooperation and advancing the two peoples’ mutual understanding and friendship. The U.S. accusations are groundless fabrications, and the excuses it cites are far-fetched and untenable. For the U.S. side, if it is bent on attacking China, it will never be short of excuses.

As for reciprocity, China has been providing facilitation for U.S. diplomatic missions and personnel pursuant to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. In contrast, the U.S. imposed unjustified restrictions on Chinese diplomatic personnel last October and in June, unscrupulously and repeatedly opened China’s diplomatic pouches and seized China’s official goods. Because of the willful and reckless stigmatization and fanning up of hatred by the U.S. side, the Chinese Embassy in the U.S. has received threats to the safety and security of Chinese diplomatic missions and personnel more than once.

At the same time, the U.S. side has more diplomatic and consular missions and personnel in China than China has in the U.S., another area where the principle of reciprocity is not reflected. The move of the U.S. side will only backfire on itself.

We urge the U.S. side to immediately revoke this erroneous decision. Otherwise, China will have to respond with legitimate and necessary actions.