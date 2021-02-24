36 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Well’ recover all stolen assets-EFCC chairman

You Have Disappointed Ndigbo, MASSOB tells Gov. Uzodinma

Vandalism: KEDCO Promises To Compensate Whistle Blowers

2020 Budget: Senate approves N11.35bn for Police Trust…

2 Access bank staff to face trial over…

Ex Deputy President Ohanaeze, DIG Hillary Opara (rtd.)…

Senate Confirms Abdulrasheed Bawa As New EFCC Boss

NLC pickets CAC, challenges RG Abubakar on N350m…

Gumi wrong on killing of Northerners by non-Muslim…

Cleric decries deaths in Benue NUJ council

News

You Have Disappointed Ndigbo, MASSOB tells Gov. Uzodinma

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu.

The Comrade Uchenna Madu led leadership of the Movement for Actualisation of a Sovereign State of Bisfra(MASSOB) has expressed  dissatisfaction with some of the actions and inaction s of the Imo state  Governor, Hope Uzodinma, as it affects Ndigbo.


In a Press statement signed by MASSOB’s  National Director of Information, Comrade Samuel Edeson,copied to The AUTHORITY Newspaper, the group expressed shock over the widely publicized statement credited to Governor Hope Uzodinma that it was under his invitation that Soldiers from  Nigerian Army has destroyed villages in Orlu on the pretext of searching for pro Biafra agitators.


MASSOB said Governor Uzodinma’s claim to be responsible is an indication that he has joined the league of Igbo political saboteurs and enemies.


The press statement read in parts,”The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) have condemned the Adolph Hitler’s style of administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma in Imo state. His uncontrollable and amature utterances shows his inability and inactiveness in governance of Imo State”.


“Gov Hope Uzodinma claiming that he invited the Nigeria fulanistic army to destroy our villages in Orlu province in disguise of searching for members of pro Biafra agitators shows that the governor of Imo State has join the league of Igbo political saboteurs and enemies”.


“MASSOB is highly disappointed on Gov Hope Uzodinma utterances against his own people. It is very unfortunate that a sitting governor in Igbo land will descend so lowly and inferior in defense of his people because of political allegiance to the Arewa caliphate”.


Also in the press statement,MASSOB a condemned the burning down of Abayi police station, killing of some police men and looting of their armoury at Aba. MASSOB alleged that the Aba incident was perpetrated by cultists stating MASSOB does not support such carnage.


The statement reads further, ” We can never condole or support evil in our land. This is the handiwork of cultist boys who always terrorize the society. They are being sponsored by enemies of Ndigbo. They want to create artificial tension in Igbo land and erroneous impression that Aba city is not stable for  economic stability.  Abia State is rated the best third state for foreign investment and economic stability in Nigeria.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Group donates palliatives to indigent members, business community

Editor

UNICEF advocates protection, education for children

Editor

FEC approves N47bn for 40mw of electricity

Editor

Nigeria has an infrastructure emergency, says ICRC boss

Editor

FG committed to ending open defecation, says Minister

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

COVID-19 Lockdown: 12 violators arrested, convicted in Plateau

Editor

NLC appeals for reinstatement of 2,414 teachers sacked in Kwara

Editor

Gov. Bello Lose Mother

Editor

Protesters, Criminals have declared war on Nigerians – Professor Bewaji  

Editor

CITN/Rivers secondary schools tax quiz hero emerges

Editor

Gov Ayade congratulates Obaseki on re-election

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More