You Have Disappointed Ndigbo, MASSOB tells Gov. Uzodinma

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu.

The Comrade Uchenna Madu led leadership of the Movement for Actualisation of a Sovereign State of Bisfra(MASSOB) has expressed dissatisfaction with some of the actions and inaction s of the Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma, as it affects Ndigbo.



In a Press statement signed by MASSOB’s National Director of Information, Comrade Samuel Edeson,copied to The AUTHORITY Newspaper, the group expressed shock over the widely publicized statement credited to Governor Hope Uzodinma that it was under his invitation that Soldiers from Nigerian Army has destroyed villages in Orlu on the pretext of searching for pro Biafra agitators.



MASSOB said Governor Uzodinma’s claim to be responsible is an indication that he has joined the league of Igbo political saboteurs and enemies.



The press statement read in parts,”The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) have condemned the Adolph Hitler’s style of administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma in Imo state. His uncontrollable and amature utterances shows his inability and inactiveness in governance of Imo State”.



“Gov Hope Uzodinma claiming that he invited the Nigeria fulanistic army to destroy our villages in Orlu province in disguise of searching for members of pro Biafra agitators shows that the governor of Imo State has join the league of Igbo political saboteurs and enemies”.



“MASSOB is highly disappointed on Gov Hope Uzodinma utterances against his own people. It is very unfortunate that a sitting governor in Igbo land will descend so lowly and inferior in defense of his people because of political allegiance to the Arewa caliphate”.



Also in the press statement,MASSOB a condemned the burning down of Abayi police station, killing of some police men and looting of their armoury at Aba. MASSOB alleged that the Aba incident was perpetrated by cultists stating MASSOB does not support such carnage.



The statement reads further, ” We can never condole or support evil in our land. This is the handiwork of cultist boys who always terrorize the society. They are being sponsored by enemies of Ndigbo. They want to create artificial tension in Igbo land and erroneous impression that Aba city is not stable for economic stability. Abia State is rated the best third state for foreign investment and economic stability in Nigeria.