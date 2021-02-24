36 C
Vandalism: KEDCO Promises To Compensate Whistle Blowers

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano


The authorities of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has promised to compensate anyone who reports activities of vandals within its franchise areas of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states. 


In a Statement signed by KEDCO’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, the company  called on its numerous customers to assist it in reporting activities of vandals while getting compensation for such action.


According to the Statement, vandalism, meter by pass and theft of power installations are serious economic sabotage that needed all stakeholders to address, hence the appeal.


The Statement added that, “power installations and equipment are to ensure adequate and constant power supply to all our numerous customers so any attempt to sabotage such installations affect both KEDCO and customers.


“Customers can report any case of vandalism, power theft and meter by pass to KEDCO on 09087654005 and the customer will be given five per cent of what the defaulters are charged. 

“In addition, we are guaranteeing that your information will be treated with utmost confidentiality as we are mindful of the security of those who reports such activities.


“We assure customers that whatever initiative we take is for the improvement of power supply and it is in that spirit that we seek customers’ cooperation in reporting any attempt to sabotage our efforts at delivering quality services to our numerous customers in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

