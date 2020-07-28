Come with your hand sanitizers, NRC tells passengers

By Adelola Amihere

Ahead of July 29 resumption of train service on the Abuja-Kaduna route, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has advised prospective passengers to carry their own hand sanitiser with an alcohol based content of up to 90 percent as the corporation will not be providing such.

In a statement released by the Corporation detailing its readiness to begin operations and the safety protocols to be observed by passengers, NRC announced that it will maintain four train schedules each on Abuja and Kaduna routes respectively.

Other safety measures to be followed are the strict adherence to the use of face mask at all NRC facilities especially while on board the trains and adherence to the social distance of minimum of two metres even on board the train.

Passengers must also comply with the new sitting arrangement onboard the train.

The corporation also warned that it will be deploying law enforcement personnel on board to enforce strict adherence to the new protocols especially the use of face mask and maintaining social distancing at all times.