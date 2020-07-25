27 C
NAF handover killers of Tolulope to police

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has handed over the 3 suspects involved in the incident that led to the death of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile to the Nigeriap Police.

The 3 suspects, Mr Nehemiah Adejoh, Mr Igbekele Folorunsho and Mr Festus Gbayegun.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola,
Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force said in a press release that the handover took place at the NAF Base Kaduna, the Commander 453 Base Services Group (453 BSG).

At the event, the Commander 453 Base Services Group (453 BSG), Group Captain Hadi Ahmed, recalled how, on 14 July 2020, at about 4.30pm, a KIA Serento SUV, with Registration Number AZ 478 MKA (Kaduna), driven by Mr Adejoh, with the 2 others as passengers, knocked down Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile when she was walking along Air Marshal Ibrahim Alfa Road in NAF Base Kaduna, leading to her eventual death.

According to the press release, “Group Captain Ahmed highlighted that the 3 persons involved in the accident, who were former schoolmates of the late Flying Officer at the Air Force Secondary School Kaduna, were on their way to visit the wife of a serving senior officer residing in the Base before the accident occurred.

“He stated that the NAF would continue to cooperate with the Nigeria Police and provide all necessary support to enable it carry forward the case to its logical conclusion.

“It would be recalled that the NAF, during a Press Conference on 19 July 2020 to give details of the outcome of its preliminary investigations, had informed Nigerians that the 3 persons involved in the accident would be handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation and possible prosecution in line with extant laws.”

