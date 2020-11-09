US Election: PDP congratulates Biden, urges Buhari to draw lessons from polls outcome

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated United States President-elect, Joe Biden, on his successful election as the 46th President of the United States.

The party also charged President Muhammadu Buhari to draw lessons from the Post-Election remarks of the US President-elect by addressing the divisive tendencies, nepotism and marginalization which characterized his administration as well as other actions and policies that threaten the stability, unity and development of the nation.

The PDP called on Nigerians to use the US election as a catalyst and preparatory template to consolidate on its democratic processes ahead of 2023 general elections.

The Party in a statement on Sunday by its Spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the election result should serve as a very big lesson to leaders that power resides with the people and that there is a limit to how an individual can hold a people to ransom.

“Our party holds that the United States’ Presidential election presents lessons to our emerging electoral system, particularly on the independence of the electoral body as well as showing respect for the rights of the citizens to democratically choose their leaders, irrespective of preferences or predilections of incumbents.

“Indeed, the manifest non-interference by the security forces and the judiciary in the US election calls out the current situation in our country where security agencies and compromised judicial officers are used to muzzle election and subvert the will of the people as largely witnessed in the last five years, particularly in the 2019 general elections.

“The US election also serves as a strong lesson to our nation on the need to strengthen our institutions while focusing on our processes and rules instead of strengthening individuals” the party said.