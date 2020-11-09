25 C
Ubah lauds Anambra community as Alaigboefuna Idemili celebrates New Yam festival

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The Senator representing Anambra South at the National Assembly, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah has commended the inhabitants of Abatete, a community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State for promoting the rich Igbo culture.

The community which covers the area chapter of Afaigboefuna, a socio-cultural organization championing the promotion of the norms and values of Ndị Igbo, held its 2020 new yam festival on Sunday.

A statement by Amb. Ngozi Chinenye Okafor, Senior Special Assistant Media and Publicity to the local government Coordinator, quoted Senator Ubah as commending the community for upholding the norms and traditions of the Igbo people.

He also thanked the communities for their support towards achieving the sole objective of the group which is the promotion and sustenance of “our core values and belief system as proud Ndi Igbo.”

The lawmaker further assured them that he would always utilize every lawful means to promote the interests of Ndị Igbo.

Present at the event were traditional rulers from the various communities in the local government as well as many sons and daughters of the zone including Ndi Nze na Ozo and President generals of different towns.

The traditional rulers who warmly welcomed the Senator, unanimously thanked him for his various roles aimed at promoting the Igbo cause.

Other dignitaries at the event included the group’s state Coordinator, Hon. Mba Mba Iloka ,the group’s Coordinator in Idemili North Local Government Hon. Felix Okechukwu(Convener), Hon Francis Okoye the Zonal Coordinator of the group for Anambra central zone, Pastor best, Williams Ifeanyichukwu Ikenze(Ojadili Igbo), Ebere Ngini as well as other stakeholders and lovers of Igbo culture and tradition.

On display at the colourful occasion were several side attractions that stimulated nostalgia and promotes the cultural heritage of our people like native wrestling competitions, masquerades competition from all the wards in Idemili North, ward Women Cultural dance lead by the LG woman leader Mrs. Blessing Ezinne Odibe and issuing of traditional staff (Ofo Igbo) to the Igwe Afaigbo Efuna gburugburu Hon Felix Okechukwu by His Highness Ezeoba Nri Ramas Okoye Asuzu (Akajiofor Igbo)

