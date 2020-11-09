24 C
Abuja
NCDC orders compulsory COVID 19 test for NYSC members

By Ezeocha Nzeh

Ahead of the opening of camp activities for eligible members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), on Tuesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has directed that all intending members of the Nigerian Youth Service Corps, as well as NYSC officials would under go a compulsory COVID 19 test at their various camps

The NCDC Director General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu,, according to a statement issued Sunday by NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, made this assertion during a webinar held for the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Prospective Corps Members getting ready for Orientation Course. He revealed the Centre’s preparedness to collaborate with the NYSC in order to ensure that no Corps Member comes in harm’s way when camping resumes, stated that prevention, detection and prompt response are germane to safe reopening of the 37 NYSC Orientation Camps nationwide as the Scheme sets to reopen Orientation Camps on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

