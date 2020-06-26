22.2 C
Court okays JAMB personnel’s request to amend statement in suit against Total Health Trust

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

An Abuja High Court has granted a request by Dr. Fabian Benjamin, staff of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), to amend his statement in his suit against Total Health Trust Limited over breach of contract of health insurance.

With Suit No: CV/3121/2019, the matter came up on Tuesday, June 23 and was presided over by Justice Olasunbo Goodluck.

Justice Goodluck in her ruling, however, granted the application of the claimant’s counsel, Chris Alashi to amend its statement of claim, just as the matter was subsequently adjourned to October 6 and 7 respectively for hearing.

Part of the amended statement of claim reads that: “The the claimant is a Public Servant (employee); a staff of Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, JAMB.

“The defendant is a registered company and duly registered with the National Health Insurance Scheme and known as a Health Maintenance Insurance Organization.

“The claimant avers that he undertook a health insurance policy with the defendant in Abuja as his insurer with Policy Number THT411625 in the year 2004”.

The defendant’s counsel though served with hearing notice, was however absent in court.

The Court had in October last year ordered the defendant to appear before it within 30 days, after which judgement would be served in its absence.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Leave a Comment

