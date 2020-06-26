Port Harcourt DisCo recruits 355 new staff

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc (PHED), has recruited 355 new staff into its workforce.

The management of the utility said the recruitment was in line with the recently reviewed organizational structure aimed at strategically aligning staff members for improved service delivery to its valued customers.

A statement by the Manager, Corporate Communications, John Onyi, on Thursday said the newly recruited employees were drawn from Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers states where the company is licensed to distribute power supply in accordance with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s extant laws.

The statement noted that during the on-boarding of the new staff in Port Harcourt, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Henry Ajagbawa said that the new inductees would be customarily trained on the business model of the company stressing the need to account for every energy sold to the customers.

Dr. Ajagbawa who stressed the need for intelligent hard work, charged the new staff to imbibe the culture of integrity and performance as there was no short cut to success.

“You need to have the spirit of I can do it mentality including what you aspire to be in the future.

“In PHED, we have the culture of integrity and zero tolerance for corruption and that is why we are regarded as a tribe with common goals, culture and same kind of behaviour.

“You are therefore, welcome to PHED Tribe. This is a new and young PHED where we intend to build from the scratch. We have started purging out corruption in order to inject freshness into the system”, he said.

He cited an example of subjecting himself to scrutiny if he eventually deviates from the set standards.

Dr. Ajagbawa, however, frowned at the rising wave of energy theft and meter by pass in the system, a situation he said if not checked may cripple the existence of electricity industry.

He described them as worrisome and unacceptable and therefore, charged the new hires to ensure that every customer would be captured and monitored in order to reduce them drastically in the network.

Raymond Osueni who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the management and promised to bring his skillset to bear in making PHED the Number 1 Electricity Distribution Company in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the statement had earlier disclosed that the road to hiring the 355 across PHED franchise area was rigorous and transparent, adding that the positions were advertised and interviews conducted at various stages before the final selection.

Recalled, that Dr. Ajagbawa during a press briefing recently said that PHED had no intention of disengaging 120 of its valued workforce as was widely rumoured.