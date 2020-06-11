Adegbite commends Buhari’s administration on Democracy Day

By John Okeke

The Honourable Minister of Mines and Steel Development , Arc Olamilekan Adegbite has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for delivering the dividend of democracy to Nigerians.

This was contained in a statement by

Ayodeji Adeyemi, S.A media to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development and made available to The Authority.

The Minister also urged Nigerians to work together for the unity and advancement of the country, enjoining them to be more optimistic.

In his message to mark the 2020 Democracy day, the Minister assured Nigerians that the administration of President Buhari would continue to work assiduously to improve the lives of the citizens.

“The administration of President Buhari through the template of the Economic Recovery and Growth plan has striven to diversify the economy, to create jobs and to increase government revenue generation,’ he said. He added that the administration is currently using the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, as well as Agriculture to diversify the economy.

“This is why contributions from Mines and Steel sector to the GDP has improved since the administration came on board.’

Adegbite added that the president had also improved the state of security in the nation by tackling insurgency in the North. ‘It can only get better from here.

However, we all have our parts to play as patriotic citizens. We should all resolve to do the right thing, shunning temptation to cut corners, then we will have the Nigeria of our dreams. I wish all Nigerians a happy democracy day.’