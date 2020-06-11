26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

AFRPN condemns Floyd’s killing, seeks justice

2023: Why Tinubu must wade into APC crisis,…

Police rescue 6 kidnap victims in Kogi

June 12 should be a memorial, not democracy…

Democracy Day: Atiku drums support for electoral reforms

June 12: Buhari, APC destroying democratic tenets, says…

Alleged Okorocha loot: EFCC recovers, returns about N6…

Oshiomhole commends Akeredolu over management if I do…

2023: Why Tinubu must wade into APC crisis,…

Gov. Bagudu’s 5 years in office transformed Kebbi…

News

Adegbite commends Buhari’s administration on Democracy Day

By John Okeke

The Honourable Minister of Mines and Steel Development , Arc Olamilekan Adegbite has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for delivering the dividend of democracy to Nigerians.

This was contained in a statement by
Ayodeji Adeyemi, S.A media to the Minister of Mines and Steel Development and made available to The Authority.

The Minister also urged Nigerians to work together for the unity and advancement of the country, enjoining them to be more optimistic.

In his message to mark the 2020 Democracy day, the Minister assured Nigerians that the administration of President Buhari would continue to work assiduously to improve the lives of the citizens.

“The administration of President Buhari through the template of the Economic Recovery and Growth plan has striven to diversify the economy, to create jobs and to increase government revenue generation,’ he said. He added that the administration is currently using the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, as well as Agriculture to diversify the economy.

“This is why contributions from Mines and Steel sector to the GDP has improved since the administration came on board.’

Adegbite added that the president had also improved the state of security in the nation by tackling insurgency in the North. ‘It can only get better from here.

However, we all have our parts to play as patriotic citizens. We should all resolve to do the right thing, shunning temptation to cut corners, then we will have the Nigeria of our dreams. I wish all Nigerians a happy democracy day.’

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ogun: Education was in ruins under Amosun – Gov Abiodun

Editor

Senate must reject rehabilitation, reintegration bill for Boko Haram – Sen Gyang

Editor

Anambra Lawmaker condemns ASMATA disruption of market election with thugs

Editor

FCC Lacks Balance, National Outlook – Legislative Expert

Editor

Uproar as Senate passes N238.15bn NCS Budget

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More